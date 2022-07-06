Infotrak: Sakaja, Sifuna, Passaris in the lead in governor, senator, woman rep races

If elections were held today, Mr Johnson Sakaja, Mr Edwin Sifuna, Ms Esther Passaris will be elected as Nairobi governor, senator, and woman representative respectively, a new opinion poll shows.

The poll by Infotrak Research and Consulting shows Mr Sakaja will lead in the governor race with 39 per cent, followed closely by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Polycarp Igathe, who polled 33 per cent.

There is still a high number of undecided voters at 24 per cent. This means wherever they cast their lot, will see of either Mr Sakaja or Mr Igathe win with a clear margin.

Nairobi County has 2,415,310 registered voters.

In the Senate race, Mr Sifuna, the Orange Democratic Movement secretary-general, leads in the poll with 44 per cent and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Margaret Wanjiru has 12 per cent. A staggering 39 per cent are still undecided, while five per cent refused to answer.

In the Woman Rep race, Ms Passaris, the ODM candidate, leads with 46 per cent, while UDA's Millicent Omanga has 20 per cent.

Another 20 per cent are undecided, while five per cent did not answer.

The poll was conducted on July 2 and 3 using computer-assisted telephone interviews. It sampled 1,024 people in the 17 constituencies and 85 wards of Nairobi County and has a 95 per cent degree of confidence with a +-3 per cent margin of error.

In the poll, 73 per cent of those polled think the country is headed in the wrong direction due to the high cost of living.

Others mentioned unemployment, bad politics, increased crime, rampant corruption in the country at the national and county level, and private firms.

Individual citizens have also spoken about being scammed.

At least 11 per cent think the country is heading in the right direction because of infrastructural development.