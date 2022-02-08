Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

In Tetu, MPs are never re-elected

Tetu, Nyeri

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga (centre) chats with Tetu MP Mwangi Gichuhi (left) and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu. In Tetu, no MP has ever been re-elected. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Reginah Kinogu

Voters in Tetu constituency, Nyeri County, do not re-elect members of Parliament, and not even the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Prof Wangari Mathai was given a second chance.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.