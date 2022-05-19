IEBC sets date with 55 presidential aspirants for pre-nominations meeting

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hold a pre-nomination meeting with all 55 presidential aspirants on May 23, as preparations for the August 9 elections enters its homestretch.

The meeting that will take place at the Bomas of Kenya from 8:00 am will be for the IEBC returning officer, who is the chairman Wafula Chebukati, to brief the presidential aspirants of the requirements and procedures for registration of candidates.

This will then be followed by the registration of the candidates to contest for various elective seats, an exercise that will run from May 29 to June 7.

Of the 55 presidential aspirants, 14 are political parties’ flag bearers, one from a coalition party and the remaining 40 being independent candidates.

To be cleared to vie for the presidential seat, the aspirants will have to provide the IEBC with a list of supporters of at least 2,000 registered voters in each of the majority of counties and this must be accompanied by copies of the supporters’ identification documents.

Also, presidential and gubernatorial aspirants, as well as their deputies who hold degrees from foreign universities must obtain recognition and an equation of their academic qualification from the Commission for University Education before registration as candidates.

IEBC revealed that it had received a total of 244 gubernatorial aspirants as at the May 16 deadline for political parties and independent candidates to submit names of persons intending to participate in the August elections for the positions of President, Governor and the Deputies.

At least 167 gubernatorial candidates are political party aspirants with the other 77 being independent candidate aspirants.

Only after ascertainment of the qualifications of presidential and gubernatorial candidates during the registration period will they be cleared as candidates by the presidential returning officer and country returning officers respectively.

As such, the Commission urged the aspirants to familiarise themselves with the requirements for registration and asked them to make inquiries at the IEBC’s county and constituency offices.