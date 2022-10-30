IEBC sets date for Kandara, Garissa Township, Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections
The electoral commission has set January 5, 2023 as the by-election date for the Garissa Township and Kandara constituency, and Elgeyo Marakwet senate seat polls after Aden Duale, Alice Wahome and Kipchumba Murkomen were appointed to the Cabinet.
Speakers of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi had declared the seats vacant after former Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, ex-Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Alice Wahome (Kandara) resigned from their MP seats to join the Cabinet.
The Speakers subsequently issued a writ to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the vacancies in a move that has triggered intense jostling in their respective constituencies.
More follows…