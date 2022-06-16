IEBC rules that Simba Arati's two degrees are valid

Kisii Gubernatorial candidate Simba Arati has two valid degrees from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, the dispute resolution committee ( DRC) was told.

And as a consequence the Titus Tiego led DRC terminated the complaint.

The new twist comes after two voters through lawyer Peter Wanyama has sought to have the complaint withdrawn on grounds Mr Arati has provided a genuine degree certificate and a masters degree from the same University.

"We have evidence and documents from Parliament that Mr Arati has a degree certificate from the institution. We therefore seek to withdraw the complaint herein, " Mr Wanyama applied

Mr Wanyama produced in court a valid degree certificate and a Masters degree of the politician from the University and also a confirmation from Kenya National Examination Council.

Two voters, Moses Ayieko and Wesley Obwang'i, had earlier claimed Mr Arati does not have requisite education qualifications to vie for the seat in August polls.

They had also claimed that Mr Arati is not a graduate of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology

They had alleged, the academic documents in possession of the Dagoretti North MP are a forgery.