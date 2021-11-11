IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati

Mr Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Nation Media Group

IEBC rejects nomination rules of 89 parties to ensure credible polls

By  Justus Ochieng'

The electoral commission has rejected nomination rules submitted by dozens of parties because they violate the law, exposing how primaries are bungled and subsequently compromise the General Election.

