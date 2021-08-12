IEBC: High Court has no mandate to hear petitions on degree rule for aspirants

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The electoral agency has questioned the powers of the High Court to determine five petitions filed last month against a law requiring political aspirants to have a university degree.

