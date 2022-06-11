IEBC clearance: Chebukati announces team will hear disputes in 10 days
The electoral commission on Saturday announced that a team formed to resolve disputes arising from the recently concluded clearance exercise will hear the disputes in the next 10 days.
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission has so far received 262 complaints from various aspirants, including those arising from the clearance of presidential aspirants.
Mr Chebukati further said that the committee will sit in three panels to ease and quicken the process.