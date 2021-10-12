ICJ decision zero-sum, solution must be negotiated, says Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his remarks when he witnessed the signing of a Kenya-US private sector trade agreement in New York, USA on October 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday rejected the decision by the International Court of Justice to redraw the maritime boundary with Somalia, setting a stage for further diplomatic tensions.

