ICC trial: Raila wanted Uhuru and me jailed, says William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga over his stand during his trial at The Hague-based International Criminal Court.

In a thinly veiled attack, the deputy president claimed that Mr Odinga wanted him and President Uhuru Kenyatta jailed after the post-election-violence following the disputed 2007 presidential election results.

“Mwaka wa 2013 tuliunda Serikali…hawa watu walikuwa na sisi? Martha (Karua) alikuwa na sisi? Si walikuwa wanataka tufungwe huko Hague?" Dr Ruto posed.

“In 2017, we formed the government without them… Was Martha (Karua) with us? Did they not want us jailed by the International Criminal Court?" he continued.

“They claimed we could not win…did we win or not? Aren't those fronting for Mr Odinga’s candidature displaying contempt?” he asked.

Dr Ruto said it was time to lower the cost of living and not focus on changing the constitution. He regretted that the high cost of living had taken a toll on Kenyans.

“If we are elected on August 9, our first priority will be to reduce the prices of basic commodities,” he added.

The DP promised to build a leather factory in Naivasha should he be elected president.

The decision, he explained, was influenced by the availability of green energy at Ol Karia area in the outskirts of the lakeside town.

He maintained that the primary responsibility of his administration if given the nod by the electorate to head the country was to create jobs for thousands of youths.

“The onus of forming the next government is on you. Vote wisely during the General Election,” said the DP.

Dr Ruto, who arrived at Kihoto grounds on Friday night, said the leather factory will offer jobs to youth and benefit farmers.

He encouraged school leavers to enrol in tertiary institutions to help them acquire the requisite skills to make them competitive in the job market.

The DP urged his supporters to come out in large numbers and elect the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

He welcomed to the fold lawyer Njoroge Ngige who was eyeing the Naivasha parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket but was locked out after the party settled on Ndegwa Nguthiru as its candidate.

Mr Ngige promised to support UDA candidate Jayne Kihara during the polls.