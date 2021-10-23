I won’t be Raila Odinga’s running mate, says Martha Karua

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has dismissed claims that she will be ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 polls.

