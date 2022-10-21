I will liberate Luo Nyanza from Raila Odinga's grasp, says Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has said he plans to liberate the Luo-Nyanza region from the political grasp of the Odinga family.

Dr Miguna, who was speaking on NTV, did not mince his dislike and outright opposition towards Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, vowing to “liberate” the Luo-Nyanza political bloc and dethrone the Odingas who have enjoyed political superiority since independence.

During the interview on Friday, Dr Miguna said that for a long time, the Odingas have dominated the region’s political scene and that his mission is to liberate Luo Nyanza.

He says Nyanza residents have played a big role in the fight for democracy.

“In the past, schools in Luo Nyanza were doing very well. Kenyans recognised that Luos stood for something as a nation. They stood for the bill of rights before we had the new Constitution, they fought for democracy,” he said.

The exiled who returned on October 20, however, accuses Mr Odinga of corrupting the same values the Nyanza voting bloc stood for.

“Without any regard for personal, parochial interests…the only thing that matters to Raila is money and power,” he claimed.

He said that the economic, social and cultural morals of the region have been degraded during Raila’s quest for power.

“It is not just the intellectual values, the integrity aspect of it; the entire economic, social-cultural morals of Luo- Nyanza have been destroyed in pursuit of an individual’s chase for power,” Mr Miguna said.

The lawyer believes he has a responsibility to fix these wrongs for the sake of future generations.