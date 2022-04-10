I want to be Raila Odinga's running mate, Alfred Mutua declares

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has declared interest in becoming Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 General Election.

Dr Mutua has also offered an olive branch to his political nemesis Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, saying they should work together and back Mr Odinga.

The Machakos governor said his latest move comes after his party asked him to go for the deputy president position.

Speaking in Nairobi Sunday, Dr Mutua said the country needs the wisdom and experience of an elder statesman, proven track record, ability and focus of a youthful person.

The two-term governor described himself as a youthful leader who is full of energy and strategy to help in running the country.

“The party told me that I am capable of becoming deputy president, I therefore present myself for consideration for the position,” said Dr Mutua.

Mutual trust

He said that the mutual trust that exists between him and Mr Odinga puts him ahead of other leaders eyeing the running mate position.

“He (Mr Odinga) will be sending me and I will run and do things chap chap (faster) as we work together to move the country to the levels of Singapore and Malaysia. Raila needs somebody he can trust and I am the person,” he said.

Dr Mutua, however, said should Mr Odinga not settle on him as his running mate, he will back the leader picked by the Azimio la Umoja-OKA presidential candidate.

On his political differences with Mr Musyoka, the governor said it is time they buried the hatchet and focused on delivering victory to Mr Odinga.

Handshake

“I have a special plea to Kalonzo Musyoka. This campaign is not about you or me or any other leader vying for office but about aspirations of the people of Kenya. Let us work, strategise and even campaign together because that is the only way we can win,” said Dr Mutua.

“I am ready for a handshake and so let us call for a ceasefire and forge forward as a team to secure Raila’s presidency,” he added.

He reiterated his party’s support for Azimio la Umoja, saying their grievances were addressed.

The Machakos governor explained that had seen the coalition document that was deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties and his party was satisfied with its contents.