I'm yet to speak to Uhuru, says Ruto after win

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and President-elect William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and President-elect William Ruto at a past event. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lynette Mukami

Audience Editor

Nation Media Group

President-elect William Ruto says he is yet to have a conversation with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mr Kenyatta had backed his rival, Azimio leader Raila Odinga, in the contest for Kenya's top seat. 

However, in a televised interview with the media at Bomas of Kenya after he was declared President-elect, Dr Ruto revealed that he was yet to speak to his boss. 

"I'm sure there'll be a conversation because now I am the President elect. There has to be a transition," he said.

"At some point this evening or maybe tomorrow, we will have a conversation."


More follows...

