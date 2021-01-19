I’m running for president next year, declares Wa Iria

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has said he will not abandon his quest to vie for president next year.

The county boss says that, after completing his second term as governor, he will not retire from politics but will go for the top seat in the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking in Murang’a town, Mr Wa Iria said that he will not wait to be anointed and that he has a political party which he will use to vie for president.

The governor said he will embark on popularising his new party and champion voter registration in the larger Mount Kenya region and other parts of the country.

“I’ve the freedom to go for any seat, my philosophy being “Usawa kwa wote” (equality for all). I’ll be on the ballot as a presidential candidate,” he said.

“At the moment, we have a President and we’re totally behind Uhuru Kenyatta, whom we respect so much, and will continue to do so even when he retires.”

Part of next government

The Mt Kenya region, which is rich in votes, Mr Wa Iria said, should be part of the next government and thus it needs a leader who will champion its interests.

The governor, who has been selling his agenda to the electorate in his county, already has a song to his name dubbed, “Usawa kwa wote”, praising his legacy and selling his agenda.

He said vying for the presidency does not mean he is tribal, despite the Kikuyu community having produced three presidents. He reiterated that any Kenyan from any community can become president provided he or she has the necessary qualities and is ready to serve all Kenyans.

Second term governors

His sentiments come at a time when governors serving their second and final terms are pondering their next moves.

Some governors have been quoted saying they will go for Member of Parliament seats.

Cautioned MCAs

Mr Wa Iria also told off a section of Murang’a leaders who have downplayed his plan, saying he will not be distracted by anybody.

At the same time, the county boss cautioned MCAs not to allow outsiders to use them to destabilise his administration. He promised to work with them to bring development in their respective wards.

“I’ve no problem with MCAs; they’re welcome in my activities so that we can work together to better the lives of our constituents. I, however, wish to caution them against being misused by outsiders,” he said.

Governor Wa Iria also urged politicians seeking various political seats to desist from dragging his name into their campaigns.

“I want to run for president. Others seeking various seats, including the governor’s, should know be told I was there seven years ago. I’m not competing with them,” he added.