I'm not looking for President Kenyatta's endorsement, says Raila

ODM Raila Odinga has reiterated that he is not looking for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement as he makes a fifth stab at the presidency in 2022.

In a wide-ranging interview with all radio and television stations in Mt Kenya on Friday, the former Prime Minister says he is banking on the support of Kenyans.

The ODM chief claims the political truce between him and the President was never about his State House bid. Instead, he says, it was about offering a lasting solution to woes which have been facing the country including electioneering chaos.

“Handshake has never been about my candidacy because Uhuru is retiring next year,” said the former premier.

He added that the meetings between him, President Kenyatta and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders has not been about endorsing anyone for the country’s top job.

“No one is looking for an endorsement. We have had two meetings and the latest one touched on Covid-19 in the country,” said Mr Odinga.

“I do not want to force myself that I have to vie if Kenyans do not want. I am not vying because I will be supported by a particular person. I am going if Kenyans will back me,” said the ODM chief, adding that his former National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principles - Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula do not have to back him.

“Others are my friends and they have their rights to vie. I cannot force them to support me,” he said.

Having announced his bid for Kenya's top job on Saturday last week in Bondo, Siaya, Mr Odinga now finds himself in a tight spot, with what would have been an integral part of his legacy being thrown out by the courts.

On his part, President Uhuru Kenyatta has previously said that Mr Odinga has been vying without BBI, hence those saying that it was meant to propel him to the top are being dishonest.