I lost because foreign powers, multinationals meddled in election, Raila now says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Party leader Raila Odinga has alleged that the outcome of the August Presidential elections was influenced by foreign powers, while alleging a conspiracy by unnamed "right-wing politicians and a group international monopoly capital".

Speaking on Thursday evening during the launch of a book published by ODM executive director, Mr Oduor Ong’wen, the Azimio leader said that foreign powers and multinationals with interests in the country played a role in the loss suffered by his coalition.

Mr Odinga, who was the chief guest at the event held at the National Museum of Kenya, alleged that the conspiracy to influence the outcome of the election “was the work of a group of right-wing politicians and a group international monopoly capital”.

“What we had was a coup d'etat. You even saw the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission run to announce the results as some of his commissioners denounced the outcome, yet he was celebrated as a hero. They cannot allow that to happen anywhere else in Africa,” Mr Odinga said.

“The international community could not condemn Mr Chebukati's actions because they knew what had happened. The African right-wing has always been in conspiracy with the international monopoly capital since independence and Kenyans must be prepared to further sacrifice to win this struggle,” Mr Odinga added.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga with Oduor Ong’wen, author of of the book 'Stronger Than Faith’ at the National Museum of Kenya on October 5, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

The ODM party leader spoke even as Mr Ong’wen also alleged that the Azimio coalition lost the election because of "vested interests by the international community".

“Our election was not stolen by Kenya. It was an international conspiracy...They long knew what they wanted and that was that they did not want another Magufuli in Africa,” Mr Ong’wen claimed.

However, both the US and Britain have denied claims of interfering with the elections. US ambassador to Kenya, Ms Meg Whitman, said in a recent interview with the Nation that her country had no preferred candidate in the election.

“The US was very clear that this was a Kenyan election by Kenyans for Kenyans. We are here only to be supportive if we can be in terms of transparency and as election observers. But we did not have a preferred candidate,” Ms Whitman said.

UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Ms Jane Marriott, had in August dismissed claims that her country had influenced the outcome of the August elections, adding that the decision to elect leaders belonged to Kenyans.

"The UK does not support nor have a view on any candidates or parties in elections", she said in a series of tweets at the time.

“Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya.”

Mr Ong’wen's book, Stronger than Faith, is a narration of the personal journey that he took alongside others during the agitation of multi-partism under the regime of late former President Daniel Moi.



