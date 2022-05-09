I’ll jail corrupt leaders, Raila promises in Kajiado

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has vowed to jail all corrupt leaders if he clinches the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters in a major political rally at Kajiado town’s showground, the former Prime Minister said his administration would root out corruption, which is rampant in various government departments.

"My administration will liberate Kenyans by jailing all corrupt leaders. Our competitors have been looting billions from the public coffers. I know, and will seal all these loop holes. This is the money they are dishing out to electorates in public rallies. These people will be in Kamiti or Naivasha prisons once Azimio forms the next government," said Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader, who first met local leaders, the clergy and his party’s aspirants at Moipai Primary School for a closed-door meeting before heading to the stadium, promised to fight historical land injustices against the Maa community.

“We will dig more boreholes for the community in a bid to fight consistent water shortage in Maasailand,” he added, saying land without capital has been the biggest setback for the community.

Mr Odinga also wooed the Maasai community with promises of policies that will empower herders, especially against adverse climate changes that have resulted in continuous drought.

“I am seeking partners not supporters, to ensure we form the next government. My administration will ensure all pastoralists have livestock insurance to safeguard their animals from continuous drought,” he said.

Interest-free loans

He also promised the electorates universal health care dubbed

"Baba Care" before endearing himself to the youth with a promise of interest-free loans payable after seven years.

The former PM endorsed Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku for a second term, before 16 elders from across the Maa counties blessed him and the governor, urging them to take care of the community’s interests.

"Governor Lenku has done exemplary work in the last five years. Though we have other aspirants in Azimio camp, ODM will throw its weight behind Mr Lenku’s re-election,” said Mr Odinga said, presenting Mr Lenku to the jubilant crowd.

Mr Lenku, who bolted out of President Kenyatta’s Jubilee to join Mr Odinga’s ODM, called on political leaders under Azimio to desist from cheap party politics and rally behind Mr Odinga’s presidential run.

"The six Maa counties will support Raila Odinga presidency to safeguard our interests. Our community is largely marginalised and we must fight for our space in the next government. We will conduct door to door campaigns in the entire Maa region," said Mr Lenku.

Jubilee party Vice-Chairman David Murathe said President Kenyatta was the de facto Mt Kenya leader who will sway the region’s votes in favour of an Odinga presidency.

Mr Murathe, who also endorsed Mr Lenku’s re-election, said: "Raila Odinga is the only presidential contender capable of fighting corruption in the country. Mt Kenya will not be swayed by leaders tainted by corrupt image currently chest-thumping to have the region under their remote control. President Kenyatta will have the final say on how Mt Kenya will vote in the next elections.

He, however, urged jubilee and ODM leaders to work together.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu criticised her Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua for ditching Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Sabotaging the Jubilee administration

She also took a swipe at Dr Ruto, accusing him of hoodwinking Kenyans with handouts. She accused Dr Ruto of sabotaging the Jubilee administration.

“If Ruto doesn't know the responsibility of a deputy president, he must resign and stop drawing salary for work not done. Kenyans of good will must reject Mr Ruto and his colony of corrupt leaders,” said Ms Ngilu.

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu said Kenyan women -- the largest political constituency countrywide, will be "safe" in a Raila Odinga presidency.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said the coalition will not be blackmailed by corrupt leaders who were seeking to be sanitised by Mr Odinga.

"Let our coalition partners know Raila Odinga will not sanitise corrupt leaders for the sake of an elusive political support. Azimio la Umoja has no space for selfish corrupt leaders," said Mr Mohamed.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said an Odinga administration will address food prices to safeguard the common mwananchi from corrupt leaders, who had resorted to artificially creating a food price crisis.