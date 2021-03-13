I am out of danger, Raila Odinga says of illness

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

As he spent his fifth night at the Nairobi Hospital, where he has been admitted since Tuesday after being diagnosed with Covid-19, ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday said he is out of danger and responding well to treatment.

