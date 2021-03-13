I am out of danger, Raila Odinga says of illness

As he spent his fifth night at the Nairobi Hospital, where he has been admitted since Tuesday after being diagnosed with Covid-19, ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday said he is out of danger and responding well to treatment.

“I wish to assure fellow Kenyans and my friends across the world that, thanks to their prayers and encouragement, I am out of danger but I will continue observing the recommendations of my doctors for as long as necessary.

I am strong and inspired because of your prayers, support and encouragement,” he said.

His doctors agreed that he was in good shape but insisted that, other than medication, Mr Odinga needs a lot of rest and they will be discussing this with his family.

A team of specialists led by his personal physician Mr Oluoch Olunya, a neurosurgeon, has been attending to him.

“They (doctors) are at the stage of discussing continued medication, monitoring, ensuring adequate rest and discharge without the pressure of worst fears,” his spokesman Dennis Onyango told Sunday Nation.

Mr Onyango said Dr Olunya is leading the team because he is the former PM’s personal doctor, has the former PM’s medical history, and also knows the family and the former PM’s circle of friends and influences.

Tested positive

As soon as it was confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Mr Odinga’s close aides revealed that he immediately wanted to go public with the test results and took the courage in doing so from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former US President Donald Trump. Both had their positive results made public.

“He ordered that his results be made public and be accompanied with a personal statement to Kenyans that Covid-19 is real and they need to listen to what the government is saying,” Mr Onyango said.

According to Mr Onyango, doctors believe decision to go public about his condition helped and should be emulated by all leaders.

Mr Odinga first went to hospital on Monday complaining of fatigue. The previous week he had a busy schedule as he criss-crossed the Coast region to popularise the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2020, and also drum up support for his party in the region that has always supported him.

On Tuesday, however, among the several tests conducted on him returned a positive result for coronavirus and he was subsequently admitted at the hospital where he remains. He did not indicate when he could be discharged but assured Kenyans that he was on his way to recovery.

Import medication



“I have been touched by people who even offered to bring in medication from abroad and local sources out of fear that I may not be accessing the same here. I am alive because of such enthusiasm,” said Mr Odinga.

Several of his close aides and political associates have since taken precautions including isolating or taking the Covid-19 tests to confirm their status. A contact tracing and follow-up centre has been set up at a private office in Kilimani to help with the efforts of reaching out to his political associates and aides who were with him during the cost tour.

According to Mr Odinga, Covid-19 is real and Kenyans must take all necessary precautions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced strict measures to contain a recent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a total ban on political gatherings for 30 days. The night curfew was also extended by 60 days to May 11.

According to Mr Odinaga’s office, he remains in touch with people via phone and social media for developments around the country and for reassuring his supporters.