I am no pushover, says Gideon Moi on 2022 presidential polls

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has warned rivals who are underestimating his 2022 presidential bid to get ready for a tough political battle.

The Baringo senator has stepped up campaigns, touring counties and holding strategy meetings with advisers and regional leaders in areas where his father, former President Daniel arap Moi, who died last year, used to command massive support.

Well-oiled campaign

“Just watch this space. Senator Moi is on the verge of crafting a well-oiled campaign machine,” said a close aide who requested anonymity. Mr Moi is a key figure in a new alliance with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula of Ford-Kenya. However, sources in Kanu say he could go it alone if the One Kenya Alliance fails to agree on its flagbearer.

The Nation has learnt that the independence party has now enlisted the services of seasoned consultants and research teams to revitalise its activities and political messaging.

The team is operating from a secretariat in Nairobi. “It’s work in progress. The party has rolled its sleeves. It’s no longer about the future but now. The elections are fast approaching and we are serious and will turn the tables in the nick of time,” said a senior party member who declined to be named.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuda. She is leading Kanu's forays in Rift Valley. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Other than forming new allies and using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to give the party more visibility in the counties, including those outside the chairman’s Rift Valley backyard, Kanu is also banking on youth vote. The party is using the Kanu Youth Congress ‘Jukwaa’, a team of young shrewd political operatives to recruit new youthful members.

The party is aggressively recruiting the youth and integrating them into active political participation and decision-making organs of the party. The party wants to ride on the more than 10 million registered voters who are youths, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, to catapult itself into power.

“The Jukwaa has already toured 30 counties. We are bringing more youth on board. We want to empower them. It's a new way of making Kanu fresh and a party of choice,” Kanu Youth Coordinator Cornelius Rono told the Nation yesterday. Mr Rono said a high youth number will give the party an edge over its competitors in 2022.

Women league

Kanu’s overall turnaround started last year when Mr Moi constituted a standing committee following an internal resolution to expand the party's grassroot support and strengthen the women league.

“We are in the process of re-branding and teaming up with like-minded individuals,” Nick Salat, Kanu secretary general recently said of the ongoing changes.

Wajir Kanu boss and member of the party’s National Executive Committee Sheikh Ibrahim. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Tiaty MP William Kamket and Samburu West’s Naisula Lesuda are leading forays in Rift Valley to stop Deputy President William Ruto support in the voter rich region.

In Northern Kenya, the party is relying on Wajir Kanu boss and member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Sheikh Ibrahim.

Mr Ibrahim, who is also the party acting treasurer, has had a warm relationship with Gideon and contested the Wajir North parliamentary seat on a Kanu ticket in the last election. It's through his lobbying that a former governor from NEP is now warming up to the party.

In Nyanza and Western, Kanu is relying on the support and mobilisation of its secretary for legal affairs Gordon Ogolla.

In the Coast region, Mr Moi is relying on its long-serving organising secretary Abdulrahman Bafadhil.Mr George Wainaina, the party’s executive director and women congress official Grace Karuga are in charge of Mt Kenya region.