How will you implement Ruto policies you opposed? Opiyo Wandayi under fire in vetting

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi found himself in a tight corner during his vetting as he was taken to task over how he will shift from his role of opposition to implementing government policies.

Mr Wandayi who served as the Minority Leader in the National Assembly before his nomination had to deal with questions on how he would serve and implement the policies of a government he vehemently opposed.

Ranging from the opposition of the government-to-government (G-to-G) oil deal with Gulf States, opposing the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda to opposing all government policies on the floor of the House to accusations that he took advantage of the recent anti-government protests to negotiate his way into Cabinet, Mr Wandayi had a long evening on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with the vetting committee.

“You were heavily opposed to the G-to-G deal, will your position shift now that if approved you will be forced to oversee it,” asked Belgut MP Nelson Koech.

“As Leader of Minority you hold the government to account and oppose the government most of the time, how will you shift ideology and implement the bottom-up agenda,” further asked Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei.

MPs vet Energy and Petroleum CS nominee Opiyo Wandayi

Interestingly, the question of taking advantage of the Gen-Z anti-government protest to gain entry to the executive came from his deputy in the National Assembly Robert Mbui

“What can you tell those Kenyans who took advantage of those young Kenyans who died to negotiate your way into government? Posed Mr Mbui.

Protests

Mr Wandayi however, denied taking advantage of the young people’s protests to join the government saying the Gen Zs are just raising issues they have been raising while in the opposition.

“I’m very in my mind the Gen-Zs were not raising any different issues that we have been raising over the years. They are pertinent issues that must be addressed, therefore it’s not proper to say we took advantage of the protests to join the cabinet,” Mr Wandayi said.

Mr Wandayi was also taken to task by Pokot South MP David Pkosing over what he would do on the frequent power blackouts, especially in Western region.

“The people in these regions can go without power for two days, in fact as we speak, I have no power,” Mr Pkosing said.

Mr Wandayi however, defended himself over the position he took while serving as minority leader saying he had a cardinal duty to keep the government of the day in check.

“I was simply playing my role as a member of parliament and was leading troops to put the government into check. Parliament has a collective duty to oversight the government,” Mr Wandayi said.

National duty

“There is no contradiction in what I believe in then and now, but now I have been called to perform a national duty and I have responded to the call and therefore have to think differently,” he added.

Despite promising to ensure the completion of transmission lines and other projects in the energy sector, the nominee was taken to task on where he will get financial resources to actualise his vision since he was at the forefront of calling for the rejection of the Finance Bill, 2024

“You opposed the Finance Bill (2024) and led the clarion call to reject it in total, can you tell us where you are going to get money to finance these projects,” asked Teso MP Mary Emasse.