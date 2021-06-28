Raila Odinga
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Power tussles during transitions and how they claim casualties

kimanthi

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Kennedy Kimanthi

A desire to protect the outgoing administration’s family and associates, a successor guaranteeing continuity of policies, and regional and international interests are factors that influence succession politics, interviews with individuals involved in past transitions have revealed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME How power tussles during transitions claim casualties

  2. PRIME Fresh row over ballot papers printing tender

  3. PRIME How Knec exam order could fuel school dropout

  4. Ruto: Time for tribal alliances long gone

  5. New Somaliland port terminal brings hope to Ethiopia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.