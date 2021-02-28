Tiny Rowland
File | Nation Media Group

How Moi got entwined in Mozambique civil war through British businessman

By  John Kamau

  • Rowland was also using more than USD1 million every year to hire mercenaries to guard his militarised farms.
  • Some people even thought Tiny Rowland got away with his corrupt dealings because Lonrho was a British intelligence front.
  • Moi sent Bethuel Kiplagat to Gorongosa to meet Renamo leader Afonso Dhalakama.
  • Kiplagat had to find his way through the Gorongosa bush to look for Dhlakama’s hideout.
In June 1985, as Mozambique celebrated its tenth anniversary of independence, British buccaneer Tiny Rowland was among the guests at the presidential dais.

