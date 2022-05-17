How Kalonzo's Azimio exit will cost Sonko millions in rebrand

No sooner had he announced his bid for the Mombasa governor race in the August 9, General Election, Wiper Party aspirant Mike Mbuvi Sonko assembled a huge campaign machinery.

This signaled the start of full-fledged campaigns for his candidature and that of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga.

He admitted that mounting a proper campaign demands a fortune as he also intensifies social outreach programmes.

Mr Sonko, who served as Nairobi governor before his impeachment, kick-started a series of activities in readiness for the governor race with branded vehicles bearing the image of Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka, his running mate Ali Mbogo and Mr Odinga.

He even campaigned for Mr Odinga as the best presidential candidate at the same time lobbying for Mr Kalonzo to deputise him.

But on Monday, Mr Kalonzo cut ties with Azimio and launched his own presidential bid after Mr Odinga picked Ms Martha Karua as his running mate.

This has put Mr Sonko in a dilemma given the investments he had already put in branding his vehicles with Mr Odinga’s image.

He is known for his love for fast cars and has displayed opulence in his campaigns like no other governor aspirant.

Branding a saloon car using light material costs between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000 while solid branding using thicker materials could upwards of Sh30,000.

In his entourage he also had branded roadshow trucks with his image and those of Mr Musyoka and Mr Odinga.

Yesterday, Mr Sonko indicated that the “political breakup” between Mr Musyoka and Mr Odinga would not affect the rollout of the Sonko rescue team activities.

“Hata vigogo wa Azimio wakiwachana, huduma zetu za Sonko Rescue team zitaendea kusaidia all Kenyans in need ambao watakao kuwa wamelemewa na costs za mazishi ya Wapendwa wao bila ya kubaguwa mtu yoyotve yule. (Despite the Azimio principals cutting ties, our services in the Sonko rescue team continue for all Kenyans in need without any discrimination,” he said on social media.

So will he rebrand his campaign vehicles?

Only time will tell.

On Monday, Mr Sonko recorded a statement at the Coast regional police headquarters after chaos that rocked an Azimio campaign rally at Mkomani area on Saturday.

There were shots fired in the air to disperse rowdy youths who blocked the former Nairobi governor from accessing the venue rally attended by Mr Odinga.

Mr Sonko, who was driving an unbranded Suzuki Alto vehicle, was repulsed by rowdy youths.

Meanwhile, Mijikenda’s Kaya elders have thrown their support behind Mr Sonko’s gubernatorial bid.

“We are happy Mr Sonko has joined Mombasa politics. We have seen his developments in Nairobi and it is time we get the same here. The leaders we selected before have neglected us a lot, “said the elders’ chairperson Mwinyi Mwalimu.

He criticized those opposed to Mr Sonko’s bid.