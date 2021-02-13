How Jubilee Party lost its mojo

Jubilee Party, the ruling coalition that at inception was billed as the antidote to ethnic alliances and federations that have dominated Kenya’s political landscape since independence, has imploded with elephantine fury, ending a fairytale run for what, by all definitions, was one of the most charismatic and charming movements in the country’s recent history.

The unravelling is as shocking as it is dramatic. How could a party that promised so much doctrinal change to the country, and which preached peace and tolerance, find itself unable to contain the emotions and egos within?

Most importantly, how could this political behemoth, which has twice produced a president and a deputy president, fail the litmus test of mobilisation and high-rank conscription?

The answers to these questions are important because they shed light onto what is right and wrong about Kenya’s nascent democracy, as party discipline is a building block of political and civic coming-of-age.

Uhuru launches project in Uthiru

The Saturday Nation put those questions to the founding members of the party, on the week when its Senate Chief Whip, Mr Irungu Kang’ata, was ousted during a parliamentary group meeting in Nairobi just months after assuming office and replaced with Kimani Wamatangi.

Multiple interviews with insiders and members of the steering committee that oversaw the merger of 12 parties to form the ruling party revealed deep fissures over the abandonment of its ideological blueprint at inception.

“The party that we formed was never born,” Dr Noah Wekesa, who co-chaired the committee with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, summarised the problem, the finality of his assessment indicating that, even at the height of its popularity, the party was standing on shaky ground.

One of the signs of a false start, the Saturday Nation gathered, happened at the launch, presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, on September 10, 2016, when Mr William Ruto, the country’s number two and the main master of ceremony at the event, disregarded a list of officials presented to him by the Kiraitu-led team. He ended up issuing a separate set of names, leading to protests from the President’s camp.

Beginning of mistrust

That chaotic ceremony, held at a time when Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto were the poster-boys of political camaraderie and showmanship, did not raise a lot of heat, at least not in the open, but the Saturday Nation learnt this week that it marked the beginning of mistrust in the party. Notably, three weeks after the Bomas debacle, the President clarified that the names issued by his principal assistant were not of party officials, but campaigners and agents across the country.

“It had taken us one and a half years to create Jubilee since many parties earmarked for the merger were very reluctant,” Dr Wekesa said, insisting that the future of the country’ politics is in coalitions. “Luckily, the knowledge on coalition building Kiraitu and I had gathered in 2002, 2008 and 2013 came in handy.”

Dr Wekesa thinks that the failure by Jubilee to conduct internal elections 90 days after the General Election not only denied the party the momentum to earn support at the grassroots, but also the credibility it desired at its formative stages.

“It was meant to be a people’s party, not one controlled by a handful of people like it is today. The only way to achieve this was by holding elections right from the villages to the national level,” he said.

‘Jubilee’, a clever clarion call adopted to coincide with the country’s 50th birthday in 2013 when Mr Kenyatta first came to power, was meant to signpost a renaissance for the nation. To drum the message, the party leveraged on a tweet by Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, about the “Year of Jubilee” in the Church’s calendar to excite its support base.

URP leaders during a meeting at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani in Nairobi on September 8, 2016 where the party was dissolved ahead of merger to form Jubilee Party. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“The Jubilee Year of Mercy reminds us that God is waiting for us with open arms, just like the father of the prodigal son,” the Pontiff tweeted.

And indeed there were waiting arms. Jubilee Party was an instant hit, especially in the political bases of Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto. Mr Murungi, speaking in 2017 on the idealism on which the party was founded, said: “We feel we would be stronger as one party, but ideally, the formation of the party is motivated by plans to unite the country.” Today, Governor Murungi does not talk much about what has become of the baby he helped midwife.

Biggest thorn

But perhaps the biggest thorn in the flesh of the party is the Uhuru succession debate and the positioning of Dr Ruto in the power matrix. While some members of the party say the succession was well mapped, with the DP’s presidency being a forgone conclusion, others say power cannot be handed down that way, and that 10 years is a long time anyway in Kenya’s treacherous political wilderness to make – and keep – such promises.

That power struggle first reared its head after the elevation, by President Kenyatta, of Mr Raphael Tuju to the position of party Secretary-General and, later, Cabinet Minister without portfolio.

The move did not go down well with Dr Ruto, sources said. While it is not clear the genesis of the bad blood between the two, the DP is said to have argued that since Mr Kenyatta was doing his final term in office, he (Dr Ruto) should have been allowed to field the influential position of SG as that office would be the fulcrum of the succession politics at the party level. He was rooting for Mr Caleb Kositany, a confidante of his and Soy MP who in the end became Mr Tuju’s deputy.



President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and officials of parties that merged and form the Jubilee Party at State House Nairobi on August 9, 2016. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The DP reportedly revisited the subject with his inner sanctum in June 2019 when a recording of an alleged conversation between Mr Tuju and former Limuru MP George Nyanja was leaked. In the recording, two voices are heard discussing how to fix the DP over the Kiambaa church fire tragedy in Eldoret where victims of post-election violence perished about 13 years ago. Mr Tuju later disowned the recording. A few weeks later, he stated publicly that it was not automatic that the country’s number two would become the Jubilee presidential candidate.

Tension

Another source of tension in the party occurred when President Kenyatta named his Cabinet in 2018. The DP may have propped a public image of an assistant who had no qualms with his boss forming the government, but deep down, his associates say, he was sulking as he was not allowed as much space as in 2013 to propose names of the ministers and others who would take up plum jobs.

Mr Kositany says the party deviated from the original script, and that unless that is quickly remedied, its death is inevitable.

“Jubilee Party is no longer one where we discuss issues. We must stop this top-down approach to everything. We should discuss matters and reach a consensus, but the party has become an outfit where decisions are made somewhere then we are called to just sit there and endorse. And if you have a varied opinion they say you do not respect the President.”

Attempted coup d’etat

Early last year, before the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr Tuju announced that scheduled primaries had been called off indefinitely. The Ruto camp, now calling itself Tangatanga, smelled a rat and went on the rampage. The Uhuru camp, calling itself Kieleweke, rallied to Mr Tuju’s support.

dent Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto at a rally at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County in 2017. Photo credit: DPPS

“The DP had been positioning his people strategically,” party vice-chairman and President Kenyatta’s confidante David Murathe explained. “They were going to organise some sham grassroots election the way they rigged the party nomination and install their own people all the way from constituency to county levels so that once national party organs are convened, they endorse him as the candidate. We had to rescue the party from such machinations.”

Mr Murathe’s claims gave impetus to claims by a section of senior party membership, such as Mr Nyanja and former Dagoretti South MP and current BBI secretariat chairman Dennis Waweru, that they lost their seats in 2017 after being rigged out of the nominations by the DP.

But when the Deputy President took over party nominations at the party headquarters at Pangani in 2017, his handlers said he had been dispatched by Mr Kenyatta to take charge of the primaries and stem a wave of confusion and violence that had threatened to scuttle the process.

Dr Ruto, according his handlers, never intended to rock the boat as he was convinced that through Jubilee he would automatically inherit all the bases that voted for Mr Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, but the reality of the lie he had been living dawned on him when Mr Murathe, in early 2019, announced that he would move to court to block Dr Ruto’s presidential bid.

Mr Murathe argued that Dr Ruto will have served for 10 years with the President by next year and should retire with him.

Mr Murathe’s outburst, coupled with the series of internal party wrangles that made the party a clumsy, lumbering giant, gave Kieleweke a fresh impetus to attempt a hostile takeover. The Deputy President said his juniors in the rank and file of Jubilee were being used to undermine him. Those juniors retorted that he should jump ship if he felt unwelcome.

The DP hang on, clutching at straws and, every now and then, using meetings with members allied to him to show that he had the numbers and, therefore, the party.

Mr Murathe insists the DP is solely to blame for what has become of him and, by extension, Jubilee.

“To be honest with you, we were building this party for the Deputy President to take over until he started undermining the President,” said Mr Murathe.

It is not clear yet whether Dr Ruto will ditch Jubilee or keep hanging on. What is clear, however, is that he is unwelcome to stay. At least for now.

That is why, when last year he assembled his strategists and formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), many saw that as a signal that he was ready to go it alone.

This week some of his lieutenants, among them Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, wrote to the clerk of the National Assembly expressing their intention to stop their monthly contributions to the ruling party in a bid to starve Jubilee of cash.

Records at the Registrar of Political Parties show that the average lifespan of a party is five years in the country. That, pointedly, coincides with the country’s five-year electoral cycle, indicating that political parties are nothing but vote vehicles that lose relevance after a general election.

Ms Ann Nderitu, who heads the political parties registrar, notes that the greatest challenge for parties today is the fact that they revolve around individuals who form them.

“If parties were clear about their ideologies and manifestos we would not see many cases of mass defections every time elections are approaching. Personality cults remain a threat to their existence and we are trying to build strong structures to address that” she says, adding that “inadequate financing and staff shortages” are some of the growth inhibiting factors.

The Handshake

However, the story of Jubilee Party would be incomplete without analysing the effects the pact between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga had on it. To many analysts, the ‘Handshake’ between the two was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. The rapprochement brought a new order, displacing the DP from the centre of power as the two politicians embarked on healing the wounds created by the bitterly contested presidential election of 2017. Today, DP Ruto blames the cold relationship between him and the president on Mr Odinga.

“We have become the laughing stock,” says Mr Kositany of the inclusion of Mr Odinga and Mr Moi in the arithmetic. “We have invited the opposition into our matters and they are enjoying it and laughing at us because now they are driving their agenda inside the government. Very soon, we will be left hanging.”

So, how will Jubilee look like in the coming months? As the clock ticks towards 2022, will it crumble or will it regain its footing? Does it still have political relevance or has it, like Raila Odinga’a National Super Alliance, outlived its purpose?

Only time, the enduring currency of the political marketplace, will tell.