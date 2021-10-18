How independent candidate trounced Wiper in Makueni

An independent candidate who had rebelled against Wiper party in Ukambani stunned the nation when he claimed an easy victory in a Makueni ward by-election last Thursday.

Mr Timothy Maneno had lost his civic seat after a falling-out with Governor Kivutha Kibwana in the 2017 General Election. He, however, rode on his popularity on the ground to reclaim the Nguu/Masumba Ward post.

There was a carnival mood when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared him the winner over Daniel Musau of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Eshio Mwaiwa of Wiper party.

Out of the 6, 735 votes cast, Mr Maneno polled 2,902 votes, Mr Musau 2,219 votes, while Mr Mwaiwa managed 1,614.

Mr Mwaiwa enjoyed the backing of One Kenya Alliance politicians Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party and Amani National Congress boss Musalia Mudavadi, while Deputy President William Ruto supported Mr Musau.

Aspirants for the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election Eshio Mwaiwa (right), for Wiper Party, and Daniel Musau (UDA) in a show of good will, after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cleared them at Makindu in Makueni on August 26. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

Analysts saw the by-election as a contest between Mr Musyoka, Prof Kibwana and Dr Ruto, who have declared interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Prof Kibwana and UDA chairman Johnson Muthama said Mr Maneno’s victory marked a new dawn in the region, which is widely seen as Mr Musyoka’s political turf.

“My leadership style will be consultative. Although there is little time ahead of us, we have a lot of projects to accomplish, especially on the grading of roads, harvesting rain water and titling land,” said Mr Maneno.

“My two brothers should come on board so we can harmonise our development plans before we roll them out together for the sake of the people of Nguu/Masumba ward,” he added.

A former Teachers Service Commission official, Mr Maneno had served as the Masumba Ward councillor between 2007 and 2013, when he became the first Nguu/Masumba Ward MCA.

He was among 29 ward reps who lost their seats in the 2017 polls after defying the governor. The executive had fallen out with the assembly, leading to calls for the dissolution of the county government.

A task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to look into the grievances recommended the disbandment of the devolved unit, citing irreparable differences between the two arms of the government.

The President spared the county government but the MCAs weren’t amused. After losing the seat, Mr Maneno, 49, worked closely with his successor, Mr Harris Ngui, until his death in June after a road accident.

They were part of a caucus of former and sitting MCAs that worked closely with Machakos chief of staff Mwengi Mutuse, who comes from the region. When the IEBC declared the civic seat vacant, Mr Musyoka tried but failed to convince Mr Maneno to run on the Wiper party.

“I turned down Mr Musyoka because I knew Wiper had fallen out with Prof Kibwana, who controls resources in the county and is instrumental in influencing how wards are developed,” he said.

Despite their earlier differences, Prof Kibwana supported Mr Maneno this time. “I decided to support Mr Maneno after consulting the people of Nguu/Masumba ward and realising that he had not been undermining Mr Ngui, who was like my son,” Prof Kibwana said.

Mr Maneno’s speeches are often punctuated with allegories of game hunters and pastoralists. “Those who were scheming to eat all the meat should now be prepared to only take the soup. The owner of the meat has arrived,” he told reporters after IEBC cleared him to run following the intervention of the High Court.

There had been concerns about the symbol he had presented.

At the local level, the by-election was billed as a test of the popularities of Mr Mutuse and businessman James Mbaluka, who was coordinating Mr Musau’s campaign. The two have declared interest in the Kibwezi West parliamentary seat in next year’s polls.