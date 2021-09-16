Kenyan flag
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

How deep state survives in Kenya

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The ‘deep state’ may have been once bar talk in Kenya’s politics. But new details show that it has been Kenya’s political culture since independence, surviving by ensuring rivals do not get to political office.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.