How come there’s fuel in Uganda? Mudavadi asks govt

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has slammed the government over its handling of the fuel crisis affecting the country.

Mr Mudavadi, who was speaking on KBC Radio Taifa, said it beats logic why Kenya does not have fuel yet neighbouring landlocked countries such as Uganda have fuel.

“We are seeing people lining up to get fuel in petrol stations. When was the last time you saw that? It last happened in the 1990s when we had price control. Our neighbouring country Uganda has fuel all through yet their fuel passes through pipelines in Kenya. Then the government says we have a shortage of petrol. What is that?” Mr Mudavadi wondered.

The party leader, who recently joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, also faulted the government’s plans of issuing a fertiliser subsidy saying the subsidy will only benefit a few farmers.

Careful

“I saw the minister for agriculture saying they will provide a fertiliser subsidy to the registered farmers in the country. Who are these registered farmers under the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB)? We have many farmers who are not registered and they deserve the subsidy. We must be careful not to issue the fertiliser to the cartels and other business persons,” he added.

Fuel shortage and increasing prices of fertiliser among other commodities have contributed to the high cost of living in Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday signed into law the 2021/22 supplementary budget that gave Sh34.4 billion to the petroleum ministry to stabilise the prices of fuel.

The ministry through Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau had also announced that the oil firms will be paid by the end of this week to alleviate the fuel shortage crisis.