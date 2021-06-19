How Chris Kirubi midwifed grand coalition and Sonko-Igathe deal

Top politicians on Thursday revealed how businessman Chris Kirubi was an influential player behind some of the country’s biggest political events, including the 2008 peace accord.

Mr Kirubi, who died on Monday aged 80, was also credited with crafting the successful Mike Sonko and Polycarp Igathe ticket for the Nairobi governorship race, to avert possible loss of the seat by the Jubilee Party in 2017.

Speaking during the funeral service for the businessman, politicians, led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, said Mr Kirubi was instrumental in forging some of the country’s most consequential political deals owing to his vast networks in the business and political circles.

The funeral service was held at the Faith Evangelistic Church in Karen, Nairobi.

Corporate and political leaders joined the billionaire’s family and friends in eulogising him as an influential figure who shaped business and politics in the country for decades.

Raila: How Chris Kirubi contributed to Grand Coalition government

Grand Coalition deal

Mr Odinga said the deal to end the 2007/2008 post-election violence that led to the formation of the Grand Coalition government with President Mwai Kibaki, was pushed by Mr Kirubi and others who were not active politicians.

The survival of the political marriage, he said, also depended on the support of people like Mr Kirubi, who played important roles behind he scenes.

“I first met Chris Kirubi in the 1970s and over the years, we would meet again several times and later formed a friendship. And it is actually through this friendship and goodwill that he approached me after the chaos witnessed in 2007/2008 where many people died, and convinced me to find a compromise and work with President Kibaki,” Mr Odinga revealed.

“It is after this that we then went to Sagana and a deal on the formation of a grand coalition government was made,” he added.

ODM leader Raila Odinga pays his respects to Dr Chris Kirubi during his memorial service at Faith Evangelistic Ministries in Karen, Nairobi, on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The coalition government, which was a marriage of convenience between President Kibaki and Mr Odinga, was also made possible with the help of former Ghana President John Kufuor, who was a close friend of Mr Kirubi, the ODM leader said.

It was during these negotiations that Mr Kirubi also approached Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was then leading the ODM-Kenya party, to work with President Kibaki’s Party of National Unity.

“I remember Chris Kirubi came to my house alongside Peter Munga who was the Equity Bank chairman, and James Mwangi who was Equity Bank chief executive officer, to convince me to work with President Mwai Kibaki. It was such a difficult time for the country, and he told me that we had to work together to save the situation,” Mr Musyoka said.

Mourners who included friends, business associates and partners, said Kirubi was a brilliant negotiator and an astute industrialist who built successful enterprises, mentored many and created jobs for thousands in the country and region.

Kalonzo eulogises Chris Kirubi

Igathe-Sonko ticket

Member of his family, led by his son Robert Kirubi, eulogised him as a generous, loving, caring and protective father figure who mentored, guided and cared for everyone irrespective of age, social status or position in life.

“I know that this will surprise you, but my dad loved arguments, he loved good arguments, and also taught me how to cause trouble, good trouble. So many times I would come visit during my holidays and every time we had a meal together on my last day, we would often argue about something. And even with that, he would ensure that I had some dollars and euros in my pockets as I stormed out into the car,” said the only son.

“What many people do not actually know is that chairman, as we used to call him, was the brains behind the Sonko-Igathe deal, especially after it became difficult to do business in Nairobi. But of course we know how things went later on,” Mr Igathe said, alluding to his resignation.

Igathe eulogises Chris Kirubi

Mr Igathe – who has since gone back to the private sector after falling out with Mr Sonko – described Mr Kirubi as his friend, mentor and confidant.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi eulogised the late businessman as a candid and straight-shooting speaker who never shied away from speaking his mind, even to those who were in authority.

“Chris Kirubi was extremely candid. When you are talking to him and you have an idea or opinion, he would not tell you it’s a bad opinion, he would tell you it’s a stupid opinion,” Mr Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader said the businessman was so in touch with the country’s economic outlook that while serving as the Minister for Finance, he would regularly consult Mr Kirubi.