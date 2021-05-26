Hopefuls urge fair UDA primaries

Aspirants seeking Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in next year’s General Election have demanded an assurance of fair nominations.

Many politicians in Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana and Baringo counties view UDA as having an advantage over other parties.

The hopefuls, who met UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina in Eldoret yesterday, told party officials to ensure free and fair nominations, highlighting fears of their rivals – mostly elected Jubilee leaders who have rebelled against the ruling party – getting special attention.

Many Jubilee ward representatives, MPs and governors who have allied themselves with Dr Ruto are not taking part in these meetings for fear of being disciplined by the ruling party.

Elected leaders who attended the North Rift UDA aspirants forum were Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Wisley Rotich and his Nandi counterpart Yulita Cheruiyot.

UDA nomination

Present at a similar meeting in Nairobi last week were Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

“Sitting MPs are also aspirants. They will have a say in the ongoing discussions. Fortunately, we are not hiding anything. The matters being discussed are cross-cutting. We have no problem engaging political leaders,” Ms Maina said.

Dr Ruto’s allies across the country have shown interest in elective seats and are banking on his help to secure UDA nomination.

Yesterday, Uasin Gishu governor hopeful Jonathan Bii told the party not to award tickets directly to anyone.

“Party nominations have not been fair in the past, especially where leaders have favourite candidates. We advise UDA to be fair in the primaries,” Mr Bii said.

“Every aspirant is working very hard to get as many supporters as possible.”

Party tickets

Mr Kositany is also said to be eyeing the Uasin Gishu governor position.

Mr Antipas Tirop, a governor aspirant in Nandi, said the success or failure of UDA would depend on party primaries.

“Let the party leadership know that we are moving from one house to another to register UDA members. Many of us are banking on that for we do not want to witness what happens in other political parties during nominations,” Mr Tirop said.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang will also be fighting for a UDA ticket.

Ms Vivian Cherono, a senate contender in Nandi, said women are usually disadvantaged during party primaries.

“UDA must promote democracy. Aspirants toil much to get votes and it would not be proper for winners not to be given party tickets,” she said.