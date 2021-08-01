Political parties told to elect grassroots leaders before polls

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu who has told political parties have been to abide by the law and conduct their grassroots elections before the 2022 General Election.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Political parties have been asked to abide by the law and conduct their grassroots elections before the 2022 General Election.

