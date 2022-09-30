High praise for President Ruto speech from awed MPs

President William Ruto’s speech during a joint sitting of the Senate and National Assembly drew a standing ovation from both sides of the political divide, save for pockets of MPs from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

The short speech, which lasted just 33 minutes, was hailed as elaborate for highlighting critical issues touching on the contentious Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and Senate Oversight Fund.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan lauded the President's commitment to lead the reinstatement of CDF and creation of the oversight fund for the Senate as a major win for the 13th Parliament.

He added that Dr Ruto’s commitment to respect the doctrine of separation of powers and his plan to make cabinet secretaries more available for questioning in Parliament will greatly aid MPs in their oversight work.

“What we will need in the coming days is more collaboration with the executive to agree on a legislative framework to facilitate implementation of key government proposals,” said Mr Keynan, a Jubilee MP.

Fafi MP Salah Farah said the speech touched on the problems facing the country while at the same time giving proposed solutions.

He lauded the President for highlighting issues touching on water problems, subsidies, and corruption with clear timelines on how he intends to tackle the same.

“We are ready to support the agenda of the President and make sure that resources made available by the government go toward addressing issues facing our people,” said the UDA MP.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing said the President gave highlights without prosecuting his legislative agenda.

Roysambu MP Augustine Kamande said he liked the speech for proposing a restructuring of NSSF to make sure the saving is enhanced to the benefit of the people.

‘Met my expectations’

“The speech met my expectations and even went beyond them as he touched on several issues at the core of problems facing the people,” said Mr Kamande.

Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe said the speech touched on what ails the common mwananchi and that scored highly for the president.

Sabatia MP Clement Sloya said he was impressed with the speech for talking about the "Hustlers Fund" and information and communication technology.

“He also talked about the independence of the Judiciary, which should not be interfered with,” he said.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi lauded the President for touching on a number of key issues but challenged the government to walk the talk by making sure the proposals are implemented.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo welcomed the proposed Senate Oversight Fund, saying, it will enhance the oversight role for senators.

“Over the years as a senate we have not had a fund to facilitate our oversight role despite sending Sh370 billion to county governments,” he said.

Divisive

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi criticised the speech, saying, terming it divisive and painted Dr Ruto as still being on the campaign trail.

“In his actions and words, the President’s country is still an amalgamation of winners and losers, the people who supported him and those who opposed him,” said Mr Wandayi.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege said she was unimpressed by the speech because it was not clear on an implementation plan.