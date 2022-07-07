High Court orders IEBC to clear Karungo Thangw'a to contest for Kiambu Senator race

The High Court on Thursday quashed the decision by the electoral commission to disqualify Karungo Thangw'a from contesting in the Kiambu Senator race on grounds of impeachment because of graft.

Justice Rachel Ng'etich set aside IEBC's dispute resolution judgment that Karungo cannot be allowed to run for the seat since he had been removed from office as CEC in the Kiambu County government on graft allegations.

Justice Ng'etich agreed with Karungo that there was no evidence of corruption laid before any court to warrant his removal from office.