High Court nullifies law requiring MPs to have degrees
The High Court has declared as unconstitutional part of the elections law requiring MP aspirants in the forthcoming General Election to have a university degree.
While making the ruling on Wednesday, Justice Anthony Mrima said that there was no meaningful public participation before the enactment of Section 22(1)(b)(i) of the Elections Act.
He said the law is in-operational, of no legal effect and void from the beginning.
"For clarity, the requirement that a person must possess a degree from a university recognised in Kenya to qualify to be a Member of Parliament in Kenya is hereby nullified," he said.