Hassan Omar: I am backing Amason Kingi for Senate Speaker

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has bowed out of the Senate Speaker’s race leaving former Kilifi governor Amason Kingi as the sole candidate for the position from the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In a post on his social media, Mr Omar indicated his choice to step down following a series of discussions with President-Elect William Ruto.

“Following lengthy deliberations with H.E William Ruto and other Kenya Kwanza leaders yesterday, we agreed that H.E Amason Kingi be fronted as the Coalition's candidate for Senate Speaker in keeping with the spirit of Coalition partnership,” he said.

Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja coalition are locked in a political battle in the race to clinch the speaker seats for both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Kenya Kwanza has fronted Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula for the National Assembly Speaker’s post while Azimio has fronted former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende. In the Senate, Kenya Kwanza will now be having Amason Kingi while Azimio is yet to decide on the candidate for the position.

Azimio has the majority in the National Assembly with 168 MPs while Kenya Kwanza has 158 MPs. This is without the 12 nominated MPs yet to be gazette by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In the Senate, Kenya Kwanza has 24 senators while Azimio has 22 senators. One of the senators is independent and IEBC is yet to gazette the names of 20 nominated senators.

According to the constitution, the Speaker of the National Assembly is regarded as the third in command after the President and his deputy.

At least 15 people had picked the nomination papers for the Senate Speaker by 3pm yesterday.

All the candidates are expected to return their papers, accompanied by at least 20 signatures from MPs supporting their bids, by 2:30pm today.

At the same time, Kiambu Senator elect Karungo wa Thang’wa who had declared interest in the Deputy Speaker position has also withdrawn his candidature.