Hassan Joho eyes richer pickings on national stage

The political future of flamboyant Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho largely hinges on the outcome of the succession race as all his hopes rest on the shoulders of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

As regional kingpin, Mr Joho is credited for the massive support that ODM enjoys in many parts of Coast region since his debut in politics through a by-election in Kisauni in December 2004.

Sometimes referred to as “Sultan” by his supporters, the deputy ODM party leader is hugely popular in Mombasa, which has controlled regional politics since independence.

Having served for two terms as governor, Mr Joho is now angling for a national position should Mr Odinga, a politician he has supported all through, form the next government.

“I have a duty to speak for Coast people. We must be ably represented in government when decisions are being made. All of us are heading in the same direction,” the governor told his supporters last year.

Preserve ODM’s stronghold

While Mr Joho’s immediate task is to help preserve ODM’s stronghold in the region, his latest political activities in different parts of the country also appear inspired by the need to determine his destiny. A fabulously wealthy businessman, Mr Joho has been accompanying Mr Odinga in his Azimio la Umoja rallies across the nation, keen to endear himself to different regions.

“I am grateful to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga for the ‘Handshake’, which has enabled our county to achieve a lot,” he said in Mombasa on Tuesday. Also aware of the premium Mombasa politics holds in shaping the national agenda, the governor has his foot firmly on the ground.

“He has joined the national league. Governor Joho is now concentrating on national politics and we wish him well. Those of us remaining on the ground can steer the ODM ship. This region will immensely benefit from Mr Joho’s rising star,” said Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir.

Door-to-door campaign

He said under Azimio la Umoja, ODM members will launch a massive door-to-door campaign to seek votes for Mr Odinga. Jomvu MP Badi Twalib urged party members to be united.

“We must ensure Mr Odinga and our gubernatorial aspirant Nassir win the elections,” said Mr Twalib. He laughed off claims that Mr Joho’s exit from local politics would leave a void.

“We are here to fill that gap. His foot soldiers are up to the task,” said Mr Twalib.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko warned locals against being divided along ethnic and religious lines.

“We are very close to Mr Odinga. Mr Joho has supported him all through so it’s important that we look ahead and see where as a region we stand to benefit.”