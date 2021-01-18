Raila Odinga
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Handshake on the rocks as Raila takes on Jubilee

By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Justus Ochieng'

The Handshake, the shock working relationship opposition leader Raila Odinga entered into with President Kenyatta on March 9, 2018, appears to be hitting the rocks.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kigali put under lockdown

  2. Court halts Anne Mwenda swearing-in

  3. Guinea mining bribery trial 'impossible': lawyer

  4. Fears about Sudan's Darfur after 130 killed in days of fighting

  5. Uganda election neither free nor fair, says Kenyan lobby

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.