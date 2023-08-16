Group challenges Prime CS post in court

A lobby has moved to court seeking a declaration that the creation of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary was illegal and amounts to amendment of the basic structure of the Executive.

Operation Linda Jamii said in a petition at the High Court that the creation of the office held by Musalia Mudavadi to assist the President and his deputy in the day-to-day running of the government is akin to creating a second office of the Deputy President.

The lobby wants the court to issue a declaration that the creation of Mr Mudavadi’s office alters the basic structure of the Executive arm of the government by creating two principal assistants to the President, in violation of Article 147(1) of the constitution.

“To this end, the petitioner avers that to the extent that Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 created the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary whose major role is to assist the President alongside the Deputy President in the day-to-day running of the government, the creation of the said office and Executive Order violate the national values and principles of governance,” the group, through Dr Fred Ogola, said.

Dr Ogola said the roles and duties conferred upon the office of the Prime CS and the creation of the office altogether are unconstitutional.

The group has also sought orders declaring that the appointment of Ms Harriette Chiggai and Dr Monica Juma as the President’s advisors on women rights and national security, respectively, is illegal as the constitution does not envisage such offices.

Further, it wants an order declaring the composition of President William Ruto’s entire Cabinet as unconstitutional for failure to comply with the constitutional dictates on gender balance and inclusion of persons living with disability and the youth.

Gender principle

“The petitioner pleads that with the above representation of the composition of the Cabinet and the President and Deputy President who are all male, the Cabinet as presently constituted fails to comply with the constitutional gender principle that not more than two-thirds of members of elective and appointive bodies should be of the same gender,” Dr Ogola said.

He added that as presently constituted, the Cabinet does not comprise at least 5 per cent of persons living with disabilities, which is in violation of the constitution and principles of affirmative action.

He notes that 18 of the 25 members of the Cabinet are male and there is no person living with disability, therefore violating the two-thirds constitutional gender principle provided by Article 27(8) and the constitutional affirmative action principle contemplated under Article 54(2).

Suffered exclusion

In the petition, the lobby states that persons living with disabilities and women have suffered exclusion in public appointments, such as in the Cabinet, in the past.

“To remedy this, framers of the 2010 constitution deemed it fit to entrench affirmative action measures and policies pursuant to Articles 27(8) and 54(2) of the constitution,” it says.

The lobby wants the case heard urgently, stating that the government will continue violating the Constitution if it is not checked.