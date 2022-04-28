Green Congress Party protests unfair treatment by 'bigger' partners in Azimio

The Green Congress Party of Kenya has joined the chorus calling out the bigger parties within the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance for disrespecting and treating with contempt the so-called small parties within the coalition.

The party has called out ODM, Jubilee Party and Wiper Party for treating the other coalition partners as though they are lesser or count for nothing in Mr Raila Odinga's quest for the presidency.

The party chairman, Hillary Alila, has accused the three parties for treating their coalition partners as "though they were children of a lesser God.”

"We are in Azimio because we believe in the collective philosophy that Mr Odinga is the best Kenyan to become our fifth president of the Republic of Kenya. But the likes of ODM and Jubilee are behaving as if we are not partners in the coalition," said Mr Alila.

"We want to tell them that, just like everyone else, the parties they are calling small are also traversing the country campaigning for Mr Odinga."

Mr Alila spoke on Thursday when he handed over nomination certificates to dozens of aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for various positions across the country in the August 9, 20022 General Election.

GCK is one of the nearly 30 political parties that form the Azimio coalition. The party's sentiments are echoed by many other political parties that have been given the tag of 'smaller' parties within the coalition.

In particular, Mr Alila chastised ODM for mistreating their political partners on the account of 'owning the Azimio presidential candidate.

"Mr Odinga is the 'party leader of ODM, and everyone respects that, but there needs to be a measure of both respect and appreciation that all of us have a stake in this coalition political party by right.

"The way ODM are behaving is not right and we are here to tell them that Mr Odinga is our presidential candidate as he is for the majority of Kenyans."