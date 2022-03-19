Green Congress Party of Kenya endorses Raila Odinga

The Green Congress Party of Kenya, which is associated with former Rangwe MP Martin Ogindo, has endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga presidential bid in the August 9 poll.

The party held its National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in which it resolved to support the ODM leader because of what it said was the former PM’s commitment and passion for the implementation of the constitution.

“The leadership of the party recognises the leadership of Mr Odinga which has fully pushed for the implementation of the constitution,” Mr Ogindo said at a press briefing after the meeting.

“We are convinced that the stewardship of the deepening of the gains in implementing our progressive constitution as a country must safely be in the hands of the person who has demonstrated the greatest passion and commitment to its promulgation and implementation.”

Mr Odinga’s presidential bid is being supported by over 30 political parties who have endorsed the Azimio la Umoja coalition agreement that was signed during an event at KICC which was graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Field candidates

However, the GCK is not a member of the Azimio as it was not among those parties that signed. Mr Ogindo did not clarify whether they will sign the agreement before it is finally deposited at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The party indicated it will field candidates in all other elective positions across the country as it hopes to have significant representation in the various seats available under the constitution.

However, the party hailed the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga saying it had helped unite the country and help the government implement development projects as promised by the President in his 2017 reelection manifesto.

“The handshake was an epochal gesture that has united us as a nation and given this country the right political environment to build on a more genuine peace that we direly need for the Economic Liberation,” he added.

Ecological conservation

Green Congress Party of Kenya is founded on the ideals of preserving the Kenyan ecological sustenance. It has initiated ecological conservation measures and pushed for climate change politics.

During the NGC, the party filled various positions in its leadership, with Martin Ogindo and Scola Chelangat as co-party leaders and Hillary Alila as the chairman. Thomas Mariwa (vice chairman), Betty Milgo (secretary for persons with disabilities), Salome Gikonyo (treasurer) and Charles Omanga (secretary for legal affairs).