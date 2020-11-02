Governors' survey: Infotrak dismisses Kiraitu’s bribery claims

Infotrak has denied claims by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi that it solicited a bribe in exchange of better ranking in its recent poll on governors’ and counties’ performance.

Ms Angela Ambitho, the research and consulting firm’s founder and CEO, challenged Mr Murungi to file a report with investigative agencies over the corruption allegations.

“I dare them to go and report the crime to police and state when the solicitation was done, by who and under what circumstances,” Ms Ambitho told NTV at the weekend.

The Infotrak Countytrack Performance Index graded each county’s capacity to deliver on devolved functions — health, agriculture, education, roads, energy, social services, early childhood education, tourism, trade, housing and settlement among others.

In the survey, Mr Murungi, a former Cabinet minister, was ranked among the worst performers both in eastern region and nationally, at position 38 with a 46.7 per cent mean score.

Aspirations of the people

Mr Murungi was among county bosses who were dissatisfied with the findings of the poll, which showed that they had underperformed in implementing devolution in their counties.

But Ms Ambitho insisted that the poll reflects the views and captures the aspirations of the people.

“If you don’t care about public view, then you shouldn’t be a public officer or hold public officer,” she said.

She challenged Mr Murungi and other governors “to stop pandering to public gallery and focus on delivering services to the people”.

The Meru governor and Isiolo’s Mohamed Kuti, both who served as ministers in Mwai Kibaki government, were listed as the worst performers in eastern region.

Mr Murungi’s mean score of 46.7 per cent was a major slump from his predecessor Peter Munya’s 64.5 per cent in 2015.

Mr Kuti’s performance was adjudged the worst in the region. He managed a mean score of 46.5, ending up at position 39 overall.