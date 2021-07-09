Governor Samboja warms up to Raila as list of 2022 foes grows

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja on Wednesday hosted ODM leader Raila Odinga, signalling he could switch parties as he vies for re-election in next year’s elections in which five rivals have so far joined the race.

Those who have shown interest in the county’s top seat include his predecessor John Mruttu, former senator Dan Mwazo, Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime, communications and advocacy specialist Patience Nyange and lawyer Stephen Mwakesi.

On Wednesday, Governor Samboja hosted Mr Odinga at his residence in Nairobi.

Mr Samboja has been warming up to ODM, setting the stage for a clash between him and Mr Mwadime, who recently announced his plans to vie for the governorship.

Mr Mwadime has been an ODM loyalist while Mr Samboja is set to resign from Wiper and join the Orange party.

The two politicians are now racing for Mr Odinga’s endorsement to see who will carry the party’s flag in 2022.

Details of Wednesday’s closed-door meeting remain scanty, but in a tweet, Mr Samboja said their discussion touched on national development and strengthening devolution.

Speaking separately, the aspirants said the incumbent has a weak development record and doesn’t deserve a second term.

Ready for election

On Saturday, Ms Nyange and Mr Mwazo said they were ready to face off with the governor.

They said Mr Samboja has failed to uphold the aspirations of the people of Taita Taveta and it is time to seek a different leader who will propel the county’s development to greater heights.

“We have a problem in this county and both the former and incumbent failed to help. It’s time to look for another person,” Mr Mwazo said.

Mr Mwazo was elected Voi MP in 2007 and became the first Taita Taveta senator in 2013 after the introduction of the devolved system of government.

He vied for gubernatorial seat in 2017 under a Jubilee Party ticket but emerged third in the race.

For her part, Ms Nyange, the latest candidate to join the male-dominated race, said she has all the capacity to lead the county. She is the only female aspirant who has so far declared interest in the position.

In the last General Election, former Central Bank deputy governor Jecinta Mwatela contested the seat. She has not declared whether she will be in the race.

“People should not look at my age. I get calls from people telling me I’m too young to involve myself in gubernatorial politics. By voting for a woman you are enabling women and girls of this county,” Ms Nyange said.

She has been involved in community projects like sponsoring students from poor families to schools across the county. She is also in the forefront championing women’s leadership.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters during his tour of Taita Taveta County in March 2021. Photo credit: Pool

Samboja defended

In response to their remarks, Deputy Governor Majala Mlaghui defended the Samboja administration’s development record.

The governor, he said, is focusing on development projects and improving the economy of the region and warned residents against making uninformed decisions at the ballot.

“Our first priority is to develop our county. This land is blessed with vast resources that can change the region. How will that be possible if we continue changing leaders every season?” she said.

Mr Mruttu, the former governor, has been plotting a comeback in 2022.

He said he wants to ensure that some of the projects he initiated as governor are completed.

He said he hopes to improve agriculture, health and other sectors.

“The health and agriculture standards have gone down. So many things have gone down and need to be improved because our people are suffering,” he said.

He said the county will be food-sufficient if proper mechanisms are put in place in the agricultural sector.

“We had bought tractors but they are now grounded. We will empower farmers to improve on their skills,” he said.

Mruttu’s plans

Mr Mruttu lost in 2017, garnering 21,596 votes against Mr Samboja’s 37,079.

Mr Mruttu has started preparing for the elections and is busy mobilising his supporters as he plots to recapture the seat.

He is yet to declare his preferred political party but he has been attending Deputy President William Ruto’s events.

He is assembling his campaign team and has been crisscrossing the county.

Mr Mwadime will be pegging his campaign on his development record in Mwatate constituency. He is serving his second term after first being elected in 2013.

He said he decided to go for the county’s top seat after a lot of persuasion from residents and religious leaders.

“I was hesitant but I have now decided to run for the seat. I have done a lot for the people of Mwatate and I’m ready to extend the same to the entire county,” he said.

He called for unity in the county, saying it will help in developing the region, which he said has lagged on projects that could improve the lives of residents.

He said the county has vast resources including land and minerals that could improve the livelihoods of locals if adequately exploited.

Taita Taveta Senator Jones Mwaruma, Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime and Woman Representative Lydia Haika during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Mwatate Primary School grounds on December 12, 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Need for unity

Mr Mwadime said unity among leaders will also help in negotiations for positions at the national level during and after next year’s elections.

“Unity is key because it will ensure our county’s issues are adequately addressed. We should put our political differences aside and unite for the benefit of our people,” he said.

Mr Mwadime may have to face off with Governor Samboja in the ODM nominations.

Mr Samboja, who was elected on a Wiper party, has been seen to have embraced ODM. He has hosted Mr Odinga twice.

Mr Mwakesi is likely to vie under the United Democratic Alliance, which is linked to DP Ruto. He will have to battle it out with Mr Mruttu and Mr Mwazo for the ticket, as the three are closely associated with the new outfit.

He has been making inroads across the county and bankrolling sporting activities in the region.

He has also been attending charitable events in a bid to endear himself to the electorate.

Former Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu has said he wants to run for the Senate seat. He will face off with Senator Jones Mwaruma, who is also in ODM.

Mr Mwadeghu, who contested on an ODM ticket in 2017, came fourth after Mr Samboja, Mr Mruttu and Mr Mwazo.