Granton Samboja, Raila Odinga
Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Governor Samboja warms up to Raila as list of 2022 foes grows

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those who have shown interest in the county’s top seat include his predecessor John Mruttu, former senator Dan Mwazo, Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime, communications and advocacy specialist Patience Nyange and lawyer Stephen Mwakesi.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja on Wednesday hosted ODM leader Raila Odinga, signalling he could switch parties as he vies for re-election in next year’s elections in which five rivals have so far joined the race.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.