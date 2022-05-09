Governor's Alfred Mutua, Amason Kingi sue Azimio seeking divorce

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.
 

By  Joseph Wangui

Maendeleo Chap Chap and Pamoja African Alliance file applications at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal seeking suspension of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party agreement dated April 14, 2022.

The two outfits led by governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) say there is no known written agreement in consonance with the political parties Act, and efforts to obtain a copy, if any, have been futile.

Further that their inclusion as members of Azimio is conspicuously untenable, unlawful, null and void for non-compliance with both the Party constitution, the relevant statutory provisions and the Constitution.

MCC, on its part says neither its National Executive Council nor any sub-committee made a decision to join or form part of Azimio.

“The National Governing Council did not in their two-thirds majority, or any, endorse or ratify decision to enter into a coalition agreement,” says the MCC led by Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

