Governor's Alfred Mutua, Amason Kingi sue Azimio seeking divorce

Maendeleo Chap Chap and Pamoja African Alliance file applications at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal seeking suspension of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party agreement dated April 14, 2022.

The two outfits led by governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) say there is no known written agreement in consonance with the political parties Act, and efforts to obtain a copy, if any, have been futile.

Further that their inclusion as members of Azimio is conspicuously untenable, unlawful, null and void for non-compliance with both the Party constitution, the relevant statutory provisions and the Constitution.

MCC, on its part says neither its National Executive Council nor any sub-committee made a decision to join or form part of Azimio.