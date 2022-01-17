Governor Nyaribo rejects Mudavadi’s 'UDA-linked overtures'

A day after Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi toured Nyamira County, Governor Amos Nyaribo has expressed misgivings about his political remarks that suggested he could be planning to join Deputy President William Ruto's side.

Mr Nyaribo on Monday January 17 said he will not follow anyone to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, indicating that he will also reject the position of deputy party leader that ANC is offering him if it forms an alliance with Dr Ruto.

Mr Nyaribo said he will only consider the offer if ANC does not join UDA and Dr Ruto.

"In my tour of Ikonge today where I visited Ikonge PAG and held a rally in Ikonge town, I reminded our people that we have no future in UDA,” Mr Nyaribo said on his Facebook page after the Mudavadi tour.

“I hope that my party ANC, in its upcoming National Delegates Conference to be held on January 23, will (make) a decision which works to the best interest of our people and our nation."

He added:" Importantly, my mind is crystal clear that I will not join the UDA bandwagon.”

The Nyamira governor emphasised that any political decision to be made in regard to Gusii politics must be spearheaded by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and other leaders.

During the Sunday meeting, Mr Mudavadi and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja spoke about politics that empowers ordinary people, a message akin to that of the “hustler movement” that is headed by Dr Ruto.

Mr Mudavadi spoke in Nyamira as he rallied residents to support his political bid.

"I have come here today to ask for your support. I have also come here to rally you to support your Governor Amos Nyaribo and his deputy James Gesami," said Mr Mudavadi, noting that proposals had been made for the Nyamira Governor to be installed as ANC deputy party leader.

He explained that his Nyamira tour was partly aimed at gauging whether residents were ready to release their governor for bigger roles.

"We want to know whether you are ready to release him from the county level to national politics," Mr Mudavadi said.

The proposal came after ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula ditched the One Kenya Alliance that Mudavadi is affiliated to and joined Azimio la Umoja led by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

"We (are proud of) Governor Nyaribo, who is an ANC leader. We have faith in him and already, there are proposals from some ANC members to have him take the position of deputy party leader,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He denied claims that he had met Deputy President William Ruto on Monday last week as claimed by some of the DP's allies.

"I was in my house on the night they are claiming I met Ruto. I wonder whether these people were in my house. Let us move away from this speculation,” he said.

“I’m one person who comes out very openly and I respect freedom of association and I shall defend that right for any Kenyan."

But he stressed that if he had any issue to discuss with anyone, he would do so openly, without fear or favour and in broad daylight.

"The speculations can continue to fill the minds of those Kenyans kin to peddle rumours, " he said.

Mr Sakaja said that ANC leaders were focusing on reviving the country's economy.

"Traders and Kenyans in general are suffering and their pockets have no money. But read Musalia's lips and watch his movement, that is where the next government will be," he said.

Sources close to Governor Nyaribo had hinted that he would avoid Mudavadi’s Nyamira tour if it was going to be used to speak against Azimio La Umoja.

The governor, the only ANC county chief, rushed from meeting with Mr Mudavadi to join other Azimio governors at a meeting in Naivasha.