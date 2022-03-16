Go get your motorbikes from police stations, DP Ruto tells riders

Deputy President William Ruto has faulted the government for confiscating the motorbikes of boda boda operators and imposing on them huge fines "that they cannot raise".

Dr Ruto, who was speaking Wednesday while on a campaign trail in Nairobi, accused the government of harassing boda boda operators in the country.

The DP urged the riders to go and take back their motorbikes from police stations.

“All those boda boda operators whose motorbikes were taken away, I urge them to walk to the police stations and take their motorbikes. They were also fined illegally and their money should be returned so that they can continue their businesses because they are doing legit business.” Dr Ruto said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua also accused the government of imposing hefty fines on the boda boda operators in the country.

“The young people who are doing legit businesses, especially the boda boda are going through a lot. When you fine a young man Sh35,000 where do you expect them to get that money from? When Ruto becomes president we will focus on empowering all the small businesses in the country,” Mr Gachagua charged.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered a crackdown on all errant boda boda operators following an incident where a female motorist was sexually harassed along Forest Road in Nairobi.

Dozens of motorbikes were impounded in the crackdown that saw riders charged in court across the country. They were also fined.

Although the crackdown continues in Nairobi, it was suspended in other parts of the country.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i also gave the operators 60 days to join Saccos.