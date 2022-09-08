Gladys Shollei wins Deputy Speaker race

Gladys Boss Shollei has won the Deputy Speaker race with 198 votes while her closest rival, Mr Farah Maalim, got 139 votes.

While no candidate received the required number of votes from MPs, that is, two-thirds majority, Mr Maalim conceded defeat leading to Ms Shollei being declared winner at about some minutes after 10pm Thursday.

At first Ms Shollei couldn't be located after being declared winner but was later found and brought to the House for Oath of Office. She was then sworn in at about 10.30pm.

Legislators were in Parliament till late in the night as they voted for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker posts. Moses Wetang'ula was declared House Speaker the same evening after Kenneth Marende conceded Thursday evening, making him the eighth Speaker of the House since independence.

At Senate, former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was sworn-in earlier today as the Senate Speaker after garnering 46 votes out of a possible 66 on the first round of voting.

With Ms Shollei sworn into office, MPs concluded the business of the day.

The Speaker will soon notify the legislators of the date and time of the opening of Parliament.

Induction of MPs will be from September 18-22.