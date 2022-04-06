Give Kenyans pocket-friendly budget, Kalua urges government

Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) leader Isaack Kalua has challenged the government to address the needs of Kenyans in this year's budget to cushion them against the high cost of living in the wake of an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Kalua said Kenyans were yearning for a pocket friendly budget to reduce the high cost of living in the wake of rising prices of basic commodities.

Speaking at the GTAP headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday where he was flanked by a section of his party members, Dr Kalua said that as Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani reads the budget statement on Thursday, the government must ensure reduction of taxes particularly on basic commodities.

"Kenyans are now counting on our leaders to take bold steps to steward the economy through these tough times towards recovery and reinvigoration.

"Solutions to our economy must be embedded on the principles of sound environmental management, sustainable development that protects Kenyans beyond an election calendar and puts households first," Dr Kalua said.

Cost of living

He said the government should put in place remedial measures required to reinvigorate the "basic structure of our economy and put us back on track."

Some of the measures he suggested to reduce the rising cost of living include; addressing the issue of exchange rate through promoting Kenya’s exports as well as addressing the logistical changes in the country’s ports and corridor by making it cheaper to move raw materials to factories.

"The government must also allow competition between road and SGR," he said.

In addition, the GTAP leader said the party proposes six key interventions he says that if quickly implemented, can safeguard Kenyans from further distress.

They include; "making animal feeds cheaper by allowing importation of yellow maize for use in making animal feeds cheaper.

Yellow maize

"Currently the import duty on yellow maize is 50 percent CIF. The cost of white maize and maize meal are currently at an all-time due to competition between animals and humans leading to very high feed prices, having gone up by an average of Sh300 per 70Kg bag of feed in the past one year."

He said there is also need to allow yellow maize to be imported for use in animal feeds as this will lead to a drop in feed prices of between Sh200 for layers feed and Sh300 for dairy meal per 70 Kg bag, with a corresponding drop in the cost.

"Government should also allow importation of sack craft paper which for use in the manufacture of cement sacks."

"Current, import duty is 25 percent compared to our neighbouring countries, Uganda, Rwanda where duty is at zero percent."

"Currently due to the duty on this product we are losing this market to Egypt and Uganda who purchase paper duty free and sell to Kenya under Comesa, we fail to understand how they fit the country-of-origin rules despite them not having a mill that can manufacture paper for cement packing," said Dr Kalua.

He said the government should address issue of job creation in manufacturing, promote local content, address issues facing SMEs and reduce regulatory burdens on Kenyans.