Gideon Moi’s prayer meeting splits Nakuru MCAs

Moi and Ruto

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) and Deputy President William Ruto during a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

In what is seen as a move to step up his 2022 presidential bid, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has invited the 78 ward representatives from Nakuru County Assembly for a prayer meeting at Kabarak on Sunday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Role of bureaucrats in renewed Kenya-Tanzania relations

  2. Ethiopian Orthodox leader denounces Tigray 'carnage'

  3. Gideon Moi’s prayer meeting splits Nakuru MCAs

  4. Kenya records 572 new Covid-19 cases

  5. 50 female journalism students set for mentorship

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.