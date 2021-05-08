Gideon Moi’s prayer meeting splits Nakuru MCAs

In what is seen as a move to step up his 2022 presidential bid, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has invited the 78 ward representatives from Nakuru County Assembly for a prayer meeting at Kabarak on Sunday.

According to some of the MCAs, the invitation which has split the Jubilee dominated House, is seen by political pundits in the region as a political move by Senator Moi to woo the ward reps to support his presidential bid.

Nakuru County Assembly is torn between supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Moments after it was realised that the Baringo senator had invited the MCAs to Kabarak, divisions started emerging among the MCAs. Some of the ward representatives vowed not to attend the meeting while others promised to honour the invitation.

However, some MCAs who are believed to be DP Ruto allies, started circulating messages that the meeting had been called off.

2022 politics

"I'm suspicious about the timing of the meeting. I'm reading 2022 politics as the main agenda and not prayers. The invitation letter indicated that the MCAs have been invited for prayers," said an MCA who is in the DP Ruto's camp.

"I will not follow the political wave which has divided the assembly between those supporting President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. As a leader, I will go and listen to what he has in store for us," said another MCA from Naivasha who is allied to Dr Ruto.

Senator Moi has warned rivals who are underestimating his 2022 presidential bid to get ready for a tough political duel.

The Baringo senator has stepped up campaigns, touring counties and holding strategy meetings with advisers and regional leaders in areas where his father, former President Daniel arap Moi, used to command massive support.

Well-oiled campaign

His close aides are preparing the ground for a well-oiled campaign in the Rift Valley.

Mr Moi is a key figure in a new alliance with Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement's Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula of Ford-Kenya.

However, sources in Kanu say he could go it alone if the One Kenya Alliance fails to agree on its flag-bearer.

The Nation has learnt that the independence party has now enlisted the services of seasoned consultants, lawyers, and research teams and grassroots leaders to revitalise its popularity.