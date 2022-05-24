Gideon Moi joins Kalonzo for 'major announcement', minutes after checking in at Raila's event

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi briefly showed up at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where Raila Odinga is expected to name his running mate.

But minutes later, the Baringo senator checked in at the SKM Command Centre where Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to make an "important announcement."

Mr Moi had proposed Mr Musyoka as Mr Odinga’s running mate, but recent protests by Wiper leaders including threats to exit the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party suggests things may not be going the former vice president’s way.

However, the move by Senator Moi to join Mr Musyoka comes just under an hour after Kanu reiterated its commitment to the Azimio la Umoja spirit, saying it has no plans of bolting out of the coalition party.

Secretary General Nick Salat said the party will support Azimio flag bearer without any conditions.

Mr Salat, who is among the leaders already at the KICC where Mr Odinga is expected to unveil his running mate on Monday, said despite the party chairman Mr Moi fronting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's name as preferred Mr Odinga running mate choice, the party will abide by the ODM leader's choice.

He said Kanu has no plans of backing Mr Musyoka for presidency is such plans exist.

"We are in Azimio for the long haul come what may. Those thinking otherwise will be in for a rude shock. Baba for President," Mr Salat told the Nation.

Wiper party leaders have threatened to go it alone in the August election should Mr Odinga fail to name Mr Musyoka as his second in command.

By yesterday, it is not clear whether Kanu was also on the same wavelength as Wiper, as Mr Moi and Mr Musyoka held talks in Nairobi, with details of the meeting remaining scanty.

Mr Moi who had seconded Mr Musyoka as Kanu’s preferred running mate for Mr Odinga did not respond to queries by Nation yesterday, whether he also supports Wiper’s attempts to leave Azimio.