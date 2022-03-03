Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka during interview at his home in Karen, Nairobi on July 24, 2020.
 

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Ghosts of 2013 come back to haunt Kalonzo

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Wiper leader has found himself once again in an unenviable situation where he is negotiating, but with the two top political prizes out of reach.
  • For the former VP, who has backed Mr Odinga’s presidential run twice, being tapped for DP’s post again would have been the least offer to appease him.

Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka finds himself in a catch-22 political situation that poignantly echoes his tribulations a decade ago in the last presidential transition. 

